HELP IS STILL AVAILABLE FOR OVERDUE WINTER UTILITY BILLS

The annual winter moratorium on turning off heating and power for people who are behind on their utility bills ended on April 1st.

Jean Logan,Director of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, says that doesn’t mean the utility companies will start shutting people off immediately:

Logan says help is still available through April 30th through LIHEAP, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, to provide funds to qualifying residents to partially pay their heating bill:

LIHEAP is a federal assistance program, so Logan says to make an appointment to apply:

Logan says over 3000 families have been helped this winter, and there’s still money available in the program.

She says working families may be eligible too.

Call 712-274-1610 to make an appointment with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.