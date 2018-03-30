SUSPECT IN SEXUAL ASSAULTS PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES

A man previously convicted of sexual assaults in Nebraska has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted two women in Sioux City.

30-year-old Zachary Person entered a written plea to six charges, including sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, serious assault, burglary and other crimes.

Person allegedly assaulted a woman at Morningside College on February 12th of 2017, and another woman the same night at a Sioux City motel.

Nebraska court records say Person, who is from Norfolk, was sentenced in October to 15 to 20 years in prison for trying to assault a woman in Omaha.

The Nebraska Sex Offender Registry says he’s also been convicted of sex crimes in 2012 in Dawson County and 2016 in Dodge County.

Person has also been charged in two assaults in South Dakota.