On Saturday, Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board are holding their semi-annual Re-Event.

Melissa Campbell of the city’s Environmental Services Department says you may bring certain recyclable materials to the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot:

OC………..at no charge. ;14

Campbell says there are some items that will not be accepted at the Re-Event:

OC……….landfill is. :13

The Re-Event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday.