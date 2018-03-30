CAUSE OF PIERCE, NEBRASKA PLANE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings on the March 22nd crash of a small plane near Pierce, Nebraska.

The pilot, 69-year-old James Fritz, died in the crash of his small, single-engine S16 Shekari aircraft.

Investigators say Fritz was returning to Pierce from Norfolk, and his plane crashed a quarter mile from the end of the runway at his private air strip around 6:15 p.m., 5 miles northwest of Pierce.

The N-T-S-B reports indicates weather was not a factor in the crash.

The report does not indicate a possible cause for the plane crash.