MOVILLE BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT CAPTURED (UPDATE)

updated 4:12 pm 3/30/18

IT TOOK JUST TWO HOURS FOR WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES TO CAPTURE THE HARD LUCK SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY ROBBED THE UNITED BANK OF IOWA IN MOVILLE FRIDAY.

MAJOR TONY WINGERT OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE WHITE MALE SUSPECT HAD ENTERED THE BANK JUST BEFORE 12:30, DEMANDED MONEY AND FLED IN A BLACK B-M-W WHICH WAS REPORTEDLY STOLEN FROM POLK COUNTY:

WINGERT SAYS THE SUSPECT WAS CAPTURED SHORTLY AFTER THE STOLEN CAR GOT A FLAT TIRE:

WINGERT SAYS THAT ENSUING PURSUIT DID NOT END WELL FOR THE SUSPECT:

AUTHORITIES TOOK THE INJURED SUSPECT INTO CUSTODY AND HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT.

THE SUSPECT’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL, IOWA D-O-T, MOVILLE AND SGT. BLUFF POLICE AND SALIX FIRE AND AMBULANCE ALL ASSISTED WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IN THE INVESTIGATION.

Updated 2:40 pm 3/30/18

IT TOOK JUST TWO HOURS FOR WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES TO CAPTURE THE SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY ROBBED THE UNITED BANK OF IOWA IN MOVILLE OVER THE NOON HOUR FRIDAY.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS THE SUSPECT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT ON A GRAVEL ROAD NEAR SALIX AND WAS INJURED.

AUTHORITIES TOOK THE WHITE MALE SUSPECT INTO CUSTODY AND HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT.

DREW SAYS THE SUSPECT CAME INTO THE MOVILLE BANK JUST BEFORE 12:30, DEMANDED MONEY AND FLED IN A BLACK B-M-W WHICH WAS REPORTEDLY STOLEN FROM POLK COUNTY.

NO WEAPON WAS DISPLAYED AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THE ROBBERY.

THE SUSPECT’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WHO ROBBED THE UNITED BANK OF IOWA IN MOVILLE DURING THE NOON HOUR FRIDAY.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE WHITE MALE SUSPECT CAME INTO THE BANK, DEMANDED MONEY AND FLED.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS NO WEAPON WAS DISPLAYED.

THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS AROUND SIX FEET TALL BETWEEN 40 AND 50 YEARS OLD WEARING A BLUE SHIRT AND TAN CARGO PANTS.

THE SUSPECT FLED IN A BLACK CAR WHICH IS DESCRIBED AS A B-M-W STOLEN FROM POLK COUNTY WITH IOWA LICENSE D-D-J-0-9-7.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THE ROBBERY.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH