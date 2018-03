SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM OF WEDNESDAY MORNING’S FATAL RAIL CAR ACCIDENT AT THE BIG SOO TERMINAL ON HARBOR DRIVE.

AUTHORITIES SAY 42 YEAR OLD BRIAN MCCORMICK DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUFFERED AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY A RAIL CAR AT THE TERMINAL.

POLICE SAY MCCORMICK WAS A RAILROAD WORKER WHO WAS ATTEMPTING TO DO A ROUTINE SWITCH OPERATION ON THE TRACK WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED.

HE WAS STRUCK BY AN UNMANNED RAIL CAR.

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR BRIAN MCCORMICK ARE PENDING.