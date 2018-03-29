RICKETTS HONORS NEBRASKA VIETNAM VETERANS

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a ceremony in the State Capitol Thursday to honor veterans of the Vietnam War and their spouses.

Veterans from across Nebraska joined the Governor as he signed a proclamation and presented commemorative lapel pins to them and their spouses as a symbol of gratitude from Nebraskans for their service.

Ricketts says any living U.S. veteran who served on active duty in the United States Armed Forces from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, are eligible to receive a lapel pin.

March 29th is National Vietnam Veterans Day in America.