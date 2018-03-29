MARCH MADNESS BRINGS INCREASE IN SPORTS BETTING

It’s estimated that four to six million Americans have a gambling problem.

With March Madness in full swing, that can lead to some big financial losses.

RoxAnn Smith, gambling prevention specialist at Jackson Recovery Centers, says this time of year, the number of calls from people seeking help for their addiction increases:

OC…………during March Madness. :20

Last year, more than $10.4 billion dollars was wagered during the tournament, which is up more than a billion from the previous year.

Smith says the increase in Fantasy Sports Leagues for money shows how big sports betting has become.

She says family and friends can see warning signs that may indicate someone they know has a betting problem:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/BETS2.mp3

OC………get it back. ;18

Smith says denial about losses and having to borrowing money for gambling are other problem signs, not just for sports betting but also for other forms of gambling like playing poker or casino games.

She says if you gamble in a casino here in Iowa, you can easily find out what you’ve been spending:

OC………..that much money. ;24

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can call 1-800-BETS OFF 24 hours a day to talk with someone.