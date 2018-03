A SIOUX CITY TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT LED TO NEARLY 100 STOPS AND OVER 150 CITATIONS ISSUED WEDNESDAY.

AUTHORITIES WERE LOCATED THROUGHOUT THE CITY AND MADE 98 TRAFFIC STOPS, WHICH LED TO 168 CITATIONS AND SIX WARRANT ARRESTS.

THERE WAS ONE O-W-I ARREST, TWO OTHER O-W-I CITATIONS AND AN OPEN CONTAINER TICKET ISSUED.

OFFICERS ALSO SEIZED TWO GRAMS OF MARIJUANA.

SIOUX CITY POLICE TEAMED UP WITH THE IOWA STATE PATROL AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IN THE EFFORT.