HEELAN STUDENTS GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY

IT’S SPRING BREAK FOR MANY AREA HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE STUDENTS, BUT AROUND 80 BISHOP HEELAN HIGH STUDENTS SPENT SOME OF THEIR DAY GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY.

SISTER MADELEINE MILLER, THE SCHOOL’S THEOLOGY TEACHER AND ASSISTANT CAMPUS MINISTER, HELPED ORGANIZE THE ANNUAL HOLY THURSDAY SERVICE DAY:

SISTER MILLER SAYS THE STUDENTS PERFORMED DUTIES AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS INCLUDING TRINITY HEIGHTS, THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY, HUMANE SOCIETY AND LOCAL HOSPITALS:

AFTER THE STUDENTS COMPLETED THEIR TASKS, THEY WERE TREATED TO PIZZA BACK AT THE HIGH SCHOOL.