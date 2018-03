ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A RAIL CAR ACCIDENT AT SIOUX CITY’S BIG SOO TERMINAL.

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE SENT TO THE TERMINAL LOCATED AT 4101 HARBOR DRIVE AROUND 11:45 WEDNESDAY MORNING.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE MALE VICTIM WAS APPARENTLY RUN OVER BY A RAIL CAR AT THE TERMINAL AND DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT.

POLICE SAY THE VICTIM WAS ATTEMPTING TO DO A ROUTINE SWITCH OPERATION ON THE TRACK WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF NEXT OF KIN.

Photos courtesy KMEG