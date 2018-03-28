NATIONAL MUSIC MUSEUM AT USD TO EXPAND

The National Music Museum at the University of South Dakota has announced a $9.5 million dollar plan to add about 16,000 square feet to the facility.

The expansion will add two floors plus an underground level to the existing Carnegie building.

Funding has already been raised privately by the museum’s board, with up to $1.5 million of that amount to be covered by the University of South Dakota.

The expansion includes new exhibit space, a gallery dedicated to temporary exhibits, a new performance hall and a new conservation lab.

The museum houses 1,200 instruments on display and more than 15,000 in its collection.

A groundbreaking date will be announced soon.

Photo rendition from Schwartz Silver Architects