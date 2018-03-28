IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSES SCHOOL EMERGENCY PLAN MANDATE

The Iowa Legislature has approved a bill that will require schools to have emergency plans in case there’s a shooter on campus.

The House voted unanimously Wednesday for the legislation, and follows a similar unanimous vote in the Senate earlier this month.

The bill requires authorities who oversee public and private schools to have a “high-quality emergency operation plan” that includes responses to active shooters and natural disasters.

The plan must be in place by June 2019.

The measure also requires an annual drill, which may involve students.

A version of the bill was drafted before a February 14th school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.

The measure now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds for her signature.