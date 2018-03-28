FIRE DAMAGES LE MARS SENIOR CENTER

A Wednesday morning fire caused damage to the Le Mars Senior Center.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper says thick black smoke was

coming from the building at 110 6th Avenue Northeast when firefighters had arrived on the scene around 9:20 a.m.:

OC…………out of the building. :10

Schipper says that light fixture fire caused significant damage to the senior center:

OC……….that senior center. ;21

The chief says the fire doors helped protect the blaze from spreading into the Floyd Valley Apartment complex.

The center’s conference hall sustained enough damage to prevent future activities, at least for the next few weeks:

OC……..quite awhile. ;10

Schipper estimates the damage to the building exceed $10,000 and possibly may go higher.