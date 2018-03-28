ERNST TALKS ABOUT SAFER SCHOOLS ON SWING THROUGH WESTERN IOWA

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst wrapped up a two day swing through Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury Counties on Wednesday.

Ernst held a town meeting Wednesday morning at Morningside College in Sioux City and toured the Schuster Company in Le Mars on Tuesday.

Gun control and the recent school shootings were among the main topics of discussion.

Ernst wants to see a focus on detection of mental health issues with potential shooters and on providing for better safety of students while they are in school:

Senator Ernst says the bill would provide additional resources for schools and law enforcement:

Ernst also spoke with Chamber of Commerce Members in Sioux Center.

Photo by Dennis Morrice