CORBETT DENIED SPOT ON JUNE IOWA PRIMARY GOP BALLOT

A state review panel says Ron Corbett, the sole Republican challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds in Iowa’s gubernatorial race, failed to qualify for the primary ballot because of paperwork.

The State Objection Panel concluded Tuesday that Corbett didn’t submit enough valid signatures to be on the June 5th ballot.

The panel agreed duplicative signatures put Corbett below the 4,005-signature threshold by just eight names.

Corbett says he’ll consider legal options, but he believes they’re limited.

The panel ultimately voted 2-1 to reject his paperwork.

Secretary of State Paul Pate says future political candidates need to realize they should collect more than just the minimum number of petition signatures to run for office:

The decision means Reynolds will not have a formal primary challenger, allowing her to focus on the November general election.

Six Democrats and two libertarians are also running for governor.

