WEST 7TH STREET RECONSTRUCTION TO RESUME

Construction is about to begin on the final phase of the West 7th Street Project.

Jill Wanderscheid, Neighborhood Services Manager for Sioux City, says the reconstruction project will begin at the intersection of West 7th Street and Sioux Street and end at Hamilton Boulevard this fall;

Wanderscheid says signs will be in place to direct traffic to access the affected businesses:

Those signs will go up on Wednesday.

Wanderscheid says the project is not only bringing a fresh look to the street and neighborhood, but also improving the infrastructure:

She says the first two blocks will take around 12 weeks to finish with landscaping to take place by the fall.

A public open house on the project was held Tuesday for the affected businesses.