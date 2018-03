VIETNAM VETERANS TO BE HONORED THURSDAY AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK

ON THURSDAY, VIETNAM VETERANS FROM AROUND SIOUXLAND WILL GATHER IN SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY TO OBSERVE NATIONAL VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY.

PARK PRESIDENT MIKE NEWHOUSE SAYS MANY PEOPLE ARE UNAWARE THAT THE DAY EXISTS TO HONOR THOSE WHO SERVED IN VIETNAM:

THIS WILL BE THE FIRST LOCAL OBSERVANCE OF NATIONAL VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY:

THAT WILL INCLUDE REMARKS, A FIRING PARTY AND THE PLAYING OF TAPS.

FOLLOWING THE CEREMONY, A DINNER WILL BE SERVED IN THE FREEDOM PARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER:

NEWHOUSE SAYS INSTALLATION OF EXHIBITS AND FUNDRAISING TO COMPLETE THE INTERIOR OF THE CENTER WILL CONTINUE THIS YEAR.