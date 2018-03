PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY SAVES ELDERLY COUPLE FROM I-R-S SCAMMER

PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTIES HELPED SAVE AN ELDERLY COUPLE FROM BEING SCAMMED OUT OF POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS MONDAY.

DEPUTY AARON LEUSINK SAYS THE INCIDENT BEGAN WITH A 9-1-1 CALL FROM A RESIDENCE IN SOUTHERN PLYMOUTH COUNTY:

THE WOMAN’S HUSBAND WAS ON THE PHONE DOWNSTAIRS WITH A CALLER CLAIMING TO BE WITH THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE.

THE “I-R-S” REPRESENTATIVE TOLD HER HUSBAND THAT THE COUPLE OWED MONEY, AND HE WAS SENDING LAW ENFORCEMENT TO THEIR HOME IF THEY DID NOT COMPLY TO AGREE TO PAY WHAT THEY SUPPOSEDLY OWED:

AT THAT POINT THE DEPUTY GOT ON THE PHONE WITH THE FAKE I-R-S AGENT:

LEUSINK SAYS BY A TIMELY COINCIDENCE, THE DEPUTY SAVED THE ELDERLY COUPLE FROM GIVING OUT PERSONAL INFORMATION AND MAKING A COSTLY MISTAKE.

HE REMINDS PEOPLE THAT THE I-R-S OR OTHER AUTHORITIES WILL NEVER ASK YOU FOR BANK ACCOUNT OR CREDIT CARD INFORMATION OVER THE PHONE OR ASK YOU TO GO TO WAL-MART TO BUY GIFT CARDS TO SETTLE A DEBT.