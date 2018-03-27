MERCY MEDICAL CENTER HIRES NEW PRESIDENT

Mercy Medical Center will soon have a new president running the Sioux City hospital.

Mercy has announced the hiring of Beth Hughes, the current vice president of hospital operations and strategy at The Advis Group in Mokena, Illinois.

Hughes brings more than 27 years of experience in health care to Siouxland.

She previously has served as president of St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts and as the regional president and CEO of Presence Health in Chicago, Illinois.

Hughes will begin her duties at Mercy in early May.