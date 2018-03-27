MEDPHARM TO DISPENSE CANNABIDIOL PRODUCTS IN SIOUX CITY (UPDATE)

Updated 6pm 3/27/18

The Iowa Department of Public Health has awarded MedPharm Iowa, the state’s only medical cannabidiol manufacturer, licenses to open dispensaries in Sioux City and Windsor Heights.

MedPharm Iowa was selected from among seven companies that submitted a total of 21 applications.

Lucas Nelson, General Manager of MedPharm, says patients will be able to purchase products they need to help treat their medical condition:

Nelson says the company has an advantage for patients because it also manufactures medical cannabidiol products:

The MedPharm dispensary will be located in Morningside:

Nelson says MedPharm hopes to open their location by early this fall.

Because MedPharm Iowa also manufactures medical cannabidiol, it has the opportunity to interact directly with patients and develop products to best suit their treatment needs and forms of delivery.

Dr. Chris Nelson, owner of MedPharm Iowa and President and CEO of Kemin Industries, a global ingredient company headquartered in Des Moines, says they are eager to assist those dealing with chronic pain, cancer and debilitating diseases, and help alleviate the opioid epidemic in Iowa.”