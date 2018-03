ERNST TO HOLD MORNING TOWN MEETING IN SIOUX CITY

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst will hold a town meeting Wednesday morning in Sioux City.

The Republican Senator will talk issues with local residents at Morningside College in the Olsen Student Center’s Yockey Community Room at 7:30 a.m.

The center is located at 3609 Peters Avenue on the Morningside College campus.