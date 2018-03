THERE WERE SOME ANXIOUS MOMENTS TUESDAY AFTERNOON WHEN A MALE SUBJECT GOT ON THE RAIL OF THE BRIDGE NEAR 46TH AND FLOYD AND THREATENED TO JUMP OFF.

POLICE SAY THE PERSON WAS DESPONDENT AND OFFICERS AND A CRISIS NEGOTIATOR WERE SENT TO THE SCENE.

TRAFFIC WAS BLOCKED OFF FROM THE AREA AND AFTER AROUND 45 MINUTES, THE MALE SUBJECT CLIMBED OFF THE BRIDGE RAIL AND LEFT WITH POLICE.