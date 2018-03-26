VISITING POLICE INSPECTORS CHECK OVER SIOUX CITY POLICE POLICIES

Two police inspectors from Texas and Ohio are in Sioux City this week to assess the performance of our local police department.

Lt. Pat McCann says it’s the seventh time the department is renewing its standing with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, better known as CALEA:

That public input meeting takes place tonight (Monday) at the Sioux City Public Museum at 7pm.

Speakers will have a maximum of ten minutes to present their comments regarding the Sioux City Police to the CALEA Inspectors.

Eric Robins, Assistant Chief of the Sugarland, Texas Police Department is one of the visiting CALEA inspectors:

Robins, whose Texas department has been certified since 2002, says the visits are also a learning experience for the inspectors:

The CALEA certification is reviewed and renewed every three years.