TORNADO DRILL TO BE PART OF SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa, an opportunity to highlight the importance of being aware of, and prepared for severe weather.

Joe Rodriquez of Sioux City Fire Rescue says that preparation starts by making a emergency plan to have your family prepared in case a tornado or severe weather event occurs:

OC………for three days. :15

Rodriquez says you should also be prepared in case electricity to your home goes out:

OC……….your levels are. ;22

The annual tornado drill will take place on Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m.

Sirens will sound during that half hour as part of a mock tornado warning:

OC…………with your family. ;08

Rodriquez says it’s also a good time to check the batteries on your home smoke detector if you haven’t done that yet this spring.