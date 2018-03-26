SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS FAIL TO OVERRIDE DAUGAARD VETOES

South Dakota lawmakers failed to override three vetoes by Gov. Dennis Daugaard Monday on the final day of the legislative session.

One bill would have let lawmakers introduce legislation earlier before a session starts, the second a bill that would have given home-schooled students another path to get a state scholarship and the third vetoed bill was aimed to impose new requirements for college tuition assistance programs.

While a majority of lawmakers voted to override each veto, none of the votes had the required two-thirds margin required for an override.