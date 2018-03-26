RICKETTS & FARM GROUPS PUSH TAX RELIEF PACKAGE

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is uniting major farm and business groups behind his tax package, despite continued uncertainty over its prospects in the Legislature.

Ricketts argued Monday that the bill, LB-947, offers the property tax relief that many farm, ranch and home owners have demanded:

Steve Nelson, President of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, says if the measure passes in this year’s session, they will withdraw support from a campaign to place a property tax measure on the November general-election ballot:

Ricketts has said that ballot measure would cause major disruptions in state government, requiring large cuts or massive tax increases.