PURSUIT LEADS TO ARREST OF O-W-I SUSPECT

A MAN WANTED ON A WARRANT ACROSS THE RIVER IN DAKOTA COUNTY, NEBRASKA WAS ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY IN SIOUX CITY FOLLOWING A PURSUIT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY AN OFFICER ATTEMPTED TO STOP A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 34-YEAR-OLD JERED FRENCHMAN AROUND 1:15 AM MONDAY BECAUSE OF A BURNED OUT TAIL LIGHT.

THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE REFUSED TO STOP AND A PURSUIT ENDED ON WEST PALMER WHEN FRENCHMAN RAN AWAY FROM THE CAR AND WAS CAUGHT AND ARRESTED.

HE WAS CHARGED WITH ELUDING, NO DRIVERS LICENSE, AND THE TAIL LIGHT VIOLATION.

AFTER HIS ARREST IT WAS DETERMINED HE WAS WANTED IN DAKOTA COUNTY FOR HIS FIFTH O-W-I VIOLATION.

FRENCHMAN WAS TRANSFERRED TO THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL.