HOG BARN EXPLOSION CAUSED BY FAULTY PROPANE LINE

PLYMOUTH COUNTY OFFICIALS HAVE RELEASED THE NAMES OF THE TWO PEOPLE WHO WERE INJURED WHEN A PROPANE TANK IN A HOG BARN EXPLODED FRIDAY MORNING ON A FARM BETWEEN KINGSLEY AND REMSEN.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 47-YEAR-OLD PEDRO TRELO GALLEGOS OF JEFFERSON SOUTH DAKOTA AND 46-YEAR-OLD PEDRO MARTINEZ ALVARADO OF REMSEN SUSTAINED CRITICAL BURN INJURIES.

BOTH MEN WERE HOSPITALIZED BUT NO CONDITION UPDATE HAS BEEN RELEASED.

FOUR BARNS WERE DESTROYED BY THE EXPLOSION AND RESULTING FIRE.

THE SHERIFF SAYS AROUND 1200 FEEDER PIGS DIED IN THE SURROUNDING BARNS THAT CAUGHT FIRE.

KINGSLEY FIRE CHIEF PAUL HUTH SAYS A FAULTY PROPANE LINE TO A HEATER IN THE FIRST BARN HAD LEAKED.

WHEN THE MEN TURNED ON THE HEATER IN THE BUILDING IT IGNITED THE PROPANE, CAUSING THE EXPLOSION.