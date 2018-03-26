CITY COUNCIL DELAYS ACTION ON RIVERFRONT PARK PROJECT

A city council decision on approving the final design of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project has been deferred for a week.

Mayor Bob Scott moved for a deferral because he felt the council had not been provided enough information about the project, including the financing of the proposal.

The park project would be located at the former riverboat casino area.

The mayor also objected to the fact that the developers had removed a fishing pier area from the design.

The project developers will provide the council will more information before their next meeting.

The City Parks Advisory Board has given their approval for the design.

Because of Interstate 29 construction, the soonest construction of the riverfront development could begin would be the spring of 2020 following successful fundraising efforts.