REYNOLDS FIRES IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY DIRECTOR

Governor Kim Reynold’s has fired the director of the Iowa Finance Authority over a sexual harassment complaint.

Reynolds announced Saturday that Dave Jamison has been fired, effective immediately.

The written release says Reynolds’ office was made aware Friday night of “credible allegations of sexual harassment against Director Jamison.”

Reynolds has named IFA Chief Programs Officer Carolann Jensen as interim director.

Jamison was named the organization’s director in January 2011.

Before his appointment, he served as Story County Treasurer from 1995 to 2010.