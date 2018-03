MORNINGSIDE STANDOFF ENDS WITH ARREST

A STANDOFF IN MORNINGSIDE SUNDAY NIGHT ENDED WITH THE SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT ANYONE BEING INJURED.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO 2513 SOUTH STEELE JUST AFTER 7PM FOR A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE THAT POSSIBLY INVOLVED A MAN WITH A GUN.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE SUSPECT, 46 YEAR OLD RANDY JONES, HAD ALLEGEDLY THREATENED HIS 81 YEAR OLD MOTHER DURING A DISPUTE.

JONES REFUSED TO COME OUT OF THE HOUSE AND THE POLICE SWAT TEAM AND NEGOTIATORS WERE SUMMONED TO THE SCENE.

AFTER AROUND AN HOUR OR SO, JONES, WHO HAD A KNIFE AND NOT A GUN, SURRENDERED PEACEFULLY.

HE WAS ARRESTED AND BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A CHARGE OF AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT.