A DOWNTOWN INTERSECTION WILL BE CLOSED STARTING MONDAY FOR UTILITY REPAIRS.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS THE 8TH AND NEBRASKA STREET INTERSECTION WILL BE CLOSED AT 8AM MONDAY.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO LAST THROUGH APRIL 8TH.

ACCESS TO BUSINESSES WILL BE MAINTAINED AND A DETOUR WILL BE POSTED.

NEBRASKA STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN 7TH AND 8TH STREET AND THROUGH TRAFFIC ON 8TH STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN PIERCE AND JACKSON STREETS.