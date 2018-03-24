CITY COUNCIL TO HEAR CHRIS LARSEN PARK PROPOSAL

The city will have a public presentation of the final design of Sioux City’s Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project on Monday at the city council meeting.

The project is at the former riverboat casino location.

That presentation will take place at the end of the regular City Council meeting which begins at 4pm on the 5th floor of City Hall.

Because of Interstate 29 construction, the soonest construction of the riverfront development could begin would be the spring of 2020 following successful fundraising efforts.