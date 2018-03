TWO INJURED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY BARN EXPLOSION

TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED WHEN A PROPANE TANK IN A HOG BARN EXPLODED THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING IN RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

HANNA MUNSON LIVES ON THE PROPERTY AT 270TH AND POLK:

OC…SMOKE AND FIRE. ;09

BOTH VICTIMS WERE TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH BURN INJURIES, ONE WAS LIFE-FLIGHTED THERE.

ONE BARN WAS COMPLETELY DESTROYED AND TWO OTHERS WERE DAMAGED.

FIREFIGHTERS FROM KINGSLEY, PIERSON AND REMSEN WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE.

WE’LL HAVE MORE INFORMATION LATER TODAY.