SIOUX CITY TEEN’S VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CASE DISMISSED

A SIOUX CITY TEEN CHARGED IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF HER FRIEND HAS HAD HER CASE DISMISSED.

17 YEAR OLD MORGAN MYERS WAS CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE IN THE APRIL 13TH, 2016 ACCIDENT THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF ALEXIS WILDE.

MYERS WAS 15 YEARS OLD WHEN THE CAR SHE WAS DRIVING WENT OUT OF CONTROL IN THE 4000 BLOCK OF 28TH STREET AND ROLLED.

AT A COURT HEARING FRIDAY, JUVENILE COURT OFFICER LISA NELSON TESTIFIED THAT MYERS HAD COMPLIED WITH ALL ASPECTS OF HER PUNISHMENT, INCLUDING PERFORMING 100 HOURS OF COMMUNITY SERVICE, WRITING LETTERS OF APOLOGY, MAKING RESTITUTION, AND UNDERGOING COUNSELING AND THERAPY.

MYERS, WHO WILL TURN 18 IN A MONTH, HAS BEEN EMPLOYED, WILL GRADUATE FROM HIGH SCHOOL AND HOPES TO ENLIST IN THE MILITARY.

JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY RULED THAT THERE WERE NO REASONS TO KEEP MYERS ON PROBATION OR IMPOSE ANY MORE SANCTIONS AGAINST HER.

MYERS MUST STILL PAY THE REMAINING $8410 SHE OWES IN RESTITUTION TO WILDE’S FAMILY AND CANNOT DRIVE UNTIL THAT IS ACCOMPLISHED.

MYERS DID NOT ADDRESS THE COURT BUT HER ATTORNEY SAYS SHE WISHES TO CONTINUE THERAPY WHILE TRANSITIONING INTO HER ADULT LIFE.