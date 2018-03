MORE SHOTS FIRED AT HOMES AND CARS IN SIOUX CITY

TWO MORE INCIDENTS OF DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGS OCCURRED OVERNIGHT IN SIOUX CITY.

POLICE RESPONDED TO A DRIVE-BY SHOOTING AT 910 EDGEWATER AVENUE IN RIVERSIDE AROUND 11:45 THURSDAY NIGHT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SERGEANT SCOTT HATTING SAYS NO ONE WAS IN THE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT.

ANOTHER SHOOTING WAS REPORTED AROUND 4AM THIS MORNING IN THE 2100 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.

SGT. HATTING SAYS SOME VEHICLES WERE HIT, BUT NO ONE WAS INJURED.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING EITHER CRIME, PLEASE CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.