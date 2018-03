“EL GATO” BRINGS JOY AND HOOP SKILLS TO MERCY PATIENTS

A MEMBER OF THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS WAS IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY, BRINGING JOY TO HOSPITAL PATIENTS AND SHOWING OFF SOME BASKETBALL WIZARDRY.

ORLANDO MELENDEZ, KNOWN AS “EL GATO’ ON THE COURT, VISITED CHILDREN AND HEART REHAB PATIENTS AT MERCY MEDICAL CENTER:

MELENDEZ HAS PLAYED FOR THE GLOBETROTTERS FOR FIVE YEARS AND PLAYS IN 250 CITIES PER YEAR.

HE HAS VISITED 73 COUNTRIES IN THOSE FIVE YEARS AND SAYS HIS TOP THREE WERE AUSTRALIA, BRAZIL AND LUXEMBOURG.

“EL GATO” HAS HIS SHARE OF TRICK SHOTS WHILE HE’S ON THE COURT PLAYING AND ENTERTAINING:

THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS WILL PLAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER ON APRIL 5TH.