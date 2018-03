COMPRESSOR FIRE DAMAGES MOC-FLOYD VALLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

UPDATED 4PM 3/23/18

FIRE HAS CAUSED MINOR DAMAGE TO THE MOC-FLOYD VALLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL IN ALTON.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCHOOL AROUND 1PM AFTER SMOKE WAS DISCOVERED IN THE BASEMENT OF THE BUILDING.

ALTON’S FIRE CHIEF SAYS A COMPRESSOR “WENT BAD” AND SMOKE AND ODOR CIRCULATED THROUGH PARTS OF THE BUILDING.

THE STUDENTS WERE ALREADY BEING DISMISSED EARLY FRIDAY SO NO CLASSES WERE CANCELLED.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.