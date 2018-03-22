WOODBURY COUNTY POPULATION SHOWS LITTLE GROWTH THIS DECADE

Woodbury County’s population has decreased in the last year and remained fairly stagnant since 2010 according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The county’s population as of July 1st, 2017 was 102,429, a decline of 278 people from the July 2016 figure.

Woodbury’s population has grown or declined by a couple of hundred people each year since 2010 with a low of 102,195 in 2013 and the high figure of 102,707 in 2016.

Dallas County remains the fastest growing county in Iowa, increasing its population by more than 31 percent since 2010, according to the State Data Center via the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area had the fastest growth since 2010 at 13.4 percent, followed by the Iowa City metro area at 12.4 percent, and the Ames metro area at 8.9 percent.

Johnson and Polk counties followed with 14 and nearly 12 percent growth,

More than half of Iowans (52.1 percent) live in ten counties: Polk, Linn, Scott, Johnson, Black Hawk, Woodbury, Story, Dubuque, Pottawattamie, and Dallas.