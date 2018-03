SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED FOR MORNINGSIDE SHOOTING (UPDATE)

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING AT A HOUSE IN MORNINGSIDE WEDNESDAY EVENING.

29 YEAR OLD COREY EVERETT IS CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND DISCHARGING A FIREARM WITHIN CITY LIMITS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO 2116 SOUTH MAGNOLIA STREET AROUND 6 P.M. FOR A SHOTS FIRED CALL.

OFFICERS SAY EVERETT ALLEGEDLY FIRED A SHOT AT THE HOME FOLLOWING AN ARGUMENT WITH ONE OF THE OCCUPANTS THERE.

NOBODY WAS INJURED IN THE DISTURBANCE.

EVERETT IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.

Updated by Woody Gottburg 9:50am 3/22/18