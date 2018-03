ROMANCE WRITER FINDS INSPIRATION AT TIRE STORE

A REGIONAL TIRE STORE HAS BECOME THE STIMULUS FOR A ROMANCE NOVELIST TO OVERCOME HER WRITERS BLOCK AND THE INSPIRATION FOR HER LATEST NOVEL.

AMY DAWS OF SIOUX FALLS HAD WRITTEN SEVERAL NOVELS AND QUIT HER FULL TIME JOB WHEN SHE ENCOUNTERED THE WRITER’S BLOCK WORKING OUT OF HER HOME.

DAWS SAYS THAT CHANGED ONE DAY WHEN SHE BROUGHT HER LAPTOP WITH HER TO “TIRES TIRES TIRES” IN THAT CITY TO GET SOME NEW TIRES FOR HER CAR:

OC………… LITTLE WAITING ROOM. :23

SHE WROTE 5000 WORDS THAT DAY AND REALLY ENJOYED THE COFFEE AND COOKIES SO THAT GAVE HER AN IDEA:

OC………STARTED NOTICING. :23

DAWS FRIENDS HAD SOME FUN WITH HER FREQUENT VISITS TO THE TIRE STORE.

THEY HAD A PIZZA DELIVERED THERE FOR HER ONE DAY AND HER HUSBAND PULLED ANOTHER PRANK:

OC…………THE WHOLE TIME. ;21

GARY MICHAELS, THE SIOUX FALLS TIRES TIRES TIRES MANAGER, DECIDED IT WAS TIME TO DO SOMETHING FOR AMY:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/ROMANCE4.mp3

OC………TIRES THEN. :08

DAWS FINISHED THAT ROMANCE NOVEL AND KEPT WRITING. SHE HAS JUST COMPLETED A NEW ROMANCE CALLED “WAIT WITH ME”, ABOUT A WRITER WHO FINDS ROMANCE AT A TIRE STORE:

OC………LOOKS AUTHENTIC. :24

DAWS SAYS THE GUYS AT THE TIRE STORE ARE ALL LIKE UNCLES TO HER AND SHE’S HAPPILY MARRIED WITH A DAUGHTER.

“WAIT WITH ME” IS AVAILABLE FROM AMAZON AND YOU CAN LEARN MORE ONLINE AT www.amydawsauthor.com.