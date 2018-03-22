GARIE LEWIS ANNOUNCES BID FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S SEAT

A Sioux City man has announced his plans to run for a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Garie Lewis will run as a Democrat for the District 4 seat currently held by Republican Mathew Ung .

Lewis is a current member of the Woodbury County Democratic Central Committee:

Lewis says the recent debate regarding allowing guns in the county courthouse is one of the reasons he is running:

Lewis is a stand up comedian who has toured the country and also works as a commercial Painter.

He wants people to understand that his candidacy is serious:

Lewis is an active volunteer in the community, serving as a Vice Commodore with Rivercade, plus is on the Saturday in the Park committee.

He is well known as “Mud Man” at the annual Renaissance Festival.