GARIE LEWIS ANNOUNCES BID FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S SEAT

A Sioux City man has announced his plans to run for a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.
Garie Lewis will run as a Democrat for the District 4 seat currently held by Republican Mathew Ung .
Lewis is a current member of the Woodbury County Democratic Central Committee:
Lewis says the recent debate regarding allowing guns in the county courthouse is one of the reasons he is running:
Lewis is a stand up comedian who has toured the country and also works as a commercial Painter.
He wants people to understand that his candidacy is serious:
Lewis is an active volunteer in the community, serving as a Vice Commodore with Rivercade, plus is on the Saturday in the Park committee.
He is well known as “Mud Man” at the annual Renaissance Festival.