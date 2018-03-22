FATAL SMALL PLANE CRASH IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

Authorities responding to a plane crash in northeast Nebraska’s Pierce County found the pilot had died.

The small, single-engine S16 Shekari aircraft went down Wednesday around 6:15 p.m., 5 miles northwest of Pierce.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as 69-year-old James Fritz, who lived in rural Pierce County.

The sheriff hasn’t yet released information about where Fritz took off from or was headed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

