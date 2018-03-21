WOODBURY COUNTY DEBUTS COURTHOUSE CENTENNIAL WEB PAGE

Woodbury County has debuted a website to call attention to and help celebrate the upcoming 100th Anniversary of the County Courthouse.

County Supervisor Matthew Ung has been working on the website features:

The one page website features a photo gallery, calendar of events and historical information about the courthouse.

Ung says some of those elements will remain on the county website after the May centennial celebration concludes:

The website is found at www.woodburycountyiowa.gov/100.