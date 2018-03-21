WOODBURY COUNTY DEBUTS COURTHOUSE CENTENNIAL WEB PAGE

Woodbury County has debuted a website to call attention to and help celebrate the upcoming 100th Anniversary of the County Courthouse.
County Supervisor Matthew Ung has been working on the website features:
OC……invitations and materials. :14
The one page website features a photo gallery, calendar of events and historical information about the courthouse.
Ung says some of those elements will remain on the county website after the May centennial celebration concludes:
OC…..on the homepage. :15
The website is found at www.woodburycountyiowa.gov/100.