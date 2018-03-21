SUNKEN WW2 SHIP THAT SULLIVAN BROTHERS SERVED ON FOUND IN SOUTH PACIFIC

News that the wreckage of the ship that five Iowa brothers were serving on in World War Two when they died stirred emotions at the museum in Waterloo that preserves their memory.

An expedition found the U-S-S Juneau Saturday at the bottom of the South Pacific off the coast of the Solomon Islands.

The spokesperson for the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, Christy Decker, says the staff was not aware the expedition was underway.

George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert Sullivan refused to serve unless assigned to the same ship, and they all died along with hundreds of others after the ship was hit by a Japanese torpedo on November 13th, 1942.

Decker and others had told the story of the five brothers for years — and now have another chapter to add.

They are now showing the pictures and videos from the Research VesselPetrel which discovered the ship at the museum.

Decker says Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece to the others called the discover of the Juneau on St. Patrick’s Day the “Luck of the Irish.”

The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum is in downtown Waterloo.

