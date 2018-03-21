KIDDE ISSUES SMOKE ALARM RECALL

Sioux City’s Fire Rescue wants residents to be aware of a recall of home smoke detectors by a major manufacturer.

Kidde Smoke Alarm battery operated model PI9010 and hard-wired model PI2010 smoke alarms manufactured between September 10th, 2016 and October 13th of 2017 have been recalled.

A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover a smoke sensor and compromise the alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

No smoke alarms installed by Sioux City Fire Rescue are involved with the recall.

If any Sioux City resident has a battery-operated smoke alarm in their home affected by the recall, they can contact the manufacturer or Sioux City Fire Rescue to obtain a free replacement.