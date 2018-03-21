GOP PRIMARY BALLOT CHALLENGE AGAINST RON CORBETT

A Republican strategist has challenged the filing paperwork of the only GOP candidate seeking to run against Gov. Kim Reynolds in the upcoming primary.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says a formal challenge was filed Wednesday against Republican Ron Corbett’s paperwork to be on the June 5th primary ballot.

Corbett submitted petition signatures last week.

Craig Robinson, a former political director for the Republican Party of Iowa, claims Corbett’s campaign turned in duplicate signatures that put the former Cedar Rapids mayor below the required signature threshold.

A review board that includes the secretary of state will meet as early as next week to discuss evidence and issue a decision.