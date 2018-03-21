DAUGAARD SIGNS SOUTH DAKOTA BUDGET BILLS

South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard has signed the bills which revise the state budget for fiscal year 2018 and set a $4.7 billion dollar budget for fiscal year 2019:

OC…….has brightened. :16

The governor says that means some raises and funding increases will take place:

OC…….medicaid providers. :12

The General Appropriations Act, provides for a 1.2 percent raise for state employees in fiscal year 2019, a one percent boost for K-12 education, two percent for community-based Medicaid providers and a half percent for other Medicaid providers.

Another bill, HB 1045, transfers $5.8 million in budget reserve money to K-12 to cover costs of higher than anticipated enrollment.

HB 1056 increases the amount local governments may levy in property taxes.