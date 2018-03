POSSIBLE PLEA DEAL IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING CASE

A PLEA AGREEMENT HAS BEEN FILED IN THE CASE OF A SIOUX CITY TEEN CHARGED IN A JANUARY 29TH DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT A HOME IN MORNINGSIDE.

18-YEAR-OLD CALEB HARDING IS CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, TWO COUNTS OF CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON, PLUS POSSESSION OF METH AND PRESCRIPTION DRUGS.

IN THE PROPOSED PLEA DEAL, HARDING WOULD PLEAD GUILTY TO THE SIX COUNTS WITH THE METH CHARGE AMENDED.

THE COUNTS WOULD BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY UP TO A TOTAL OF 30 YEARS IN PRISON.

POLICE SAY HARDING AND 19-YEAR-OLD JULIAN LOPEZ ALLEGEDLY FIRED SHOTS AT THE HOME LOCATED AT 5115 LORRAINE AVENUE EARLY ON JANUARY 29TH.

NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE SHOOTING.

TRIAL FOR BOTH SUSPECTS HAD BEEN SET FOR APRIL 17TH.

NO COURT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR HARDING’S PLEA HEARING.

HARDING REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $150-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.

LOPEZ REMAINS HELD ON $50-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.